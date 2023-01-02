Top Searches for 2022 in San Diego

As 2022 is coming to an end, NBC 7 takes a look back at our top searched stories this year. Ranging from weather and street takeovers to Tony Hawk, here are some of our top 10.

#1: Winter Olympics Prompt NBC 7 to Shift Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Temporarily

This year the 2022 Winter Olympics took place in Beijing China and with it came some program changes like shifting the beloved Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. And San Diegans were wondering where they could catch their favorite shows.

#2: Gnarly, Dude: Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Suffers Nasty Broken Leg

The most famous skateboarder of all time, Tony Hawk, posted an X-ray on social media of a badly broken femur. “Yesterday sucked,” began Hawk’s post, and he wasn’t wrong. Check it out below:

#5: WATCH: Street Takeover Shuts Down Mission Valley Intersection; 1 Spectator Hit by Car

Traffic came to a complete halt one Sunday in May at a busy Mission Valley intersection during a street takeover that resulted in one person being hit by a car. The intersection of Camino de La Reina and Hotel Circle became a dangerous spectacle at about 7:15 p.m. when a group of at least 50 vehicles blocked the path to host the takeover. Video captured at least one car doing doughnuts in the middle of the street as onlookers surrounded the area, watching the stunt as the vehicle’s tires screeched.

Check it out below:

#6: UAPs? UFOs? Mysterious Lights in San Diego Sky Identified by SDPD

After receiving a series of reports about odd lights in the San Diego sky on a June night, San Diego police said they had solved the mystery. And many San Diegans were wondering what they were.

The orange lights, which were reported from Tijuana, Mexico, downtown San Diego and elsewhere, were, in fact, flares being used for a military exercise, San Diego lifeguards notified SDPD.

#8: Hurricane Kay Downgraded to Tropical Storm as it Makes Landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Kay made landfall on a sparsely populated peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific coast back in September before it weakened into a tropical storm that brought San Diego some significant rain.