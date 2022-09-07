Hurricane Kay to Break San Diego County's Hot Spell With Rain, Gusty Winds

San Diego County is finally going to get some relief from the heat this weekend but it's thanks to a hurricane that is approaching the Southern California coastline in the coming days.

While Hurricane Kay is expected to stay well off California's coast, it will bring gusty winds and rain to San Diego County this weekend, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

"Finally. This is much-needed rain. It's also going to break our hot spell," Parveen said in NBC 7's First Alert Forecast.

That hot spell will continue through Friday, though. An excessive heat warning, which was first issued last Wednesday, is not scheduled to expire until 8 p.m. Friday. Highs ahead of the weekend will be in the mid-90s along the coast, in the low-90s inland, and in the mid-80s in the deserts.

But that will shift by Friday evening as Hurricane Kay approaches. The chance of rain will increase Friday evening and San Diego County could see some scattered showers overnight. Heavier downpours will come on Saturday.

"As we head into Friday and Saturday, just kind of the leftovers as the storm weakens and moves offshore. Maybe a late rain chance Friday night but then we're going to see a better rain chance on Saturday," Parveen said.

Hurricane Kay gained strength Wednesday as it tracked northward along the Baja California coastline towards the United States. The hurricane was about 200 miles offshore and forecasters don't expect the hurricane to make land, although it could brush the Baja peninsula Thursday or Friday.

By the time Kay reaches the U.S.-Mexico border, winds are expected to be around 45 miles per hour and as the storm continues north, it will turn sharply away from the coast and winds will die down to about 35 mph, according to current mapping predictions.

"As we head into Thursday that could still be a hurricane but as it gets closer, it's going to weaken quite a bit," Parveen said.

Parveen predicts rain totals in San Diego County could be anywhere from a half-inch to an inch before Kay moves out of the region.

In anticipation, San Diego County and Cal Fire are providing free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas to prevent flooding and erosion. Bring your own shovel to any of these locations to get bags and/or sand. Residents elsewhere in the county can check here to see where sandbags are available to them.

San Diego County and most of the West has been overtaken by a grueling heat wave for the last week, which has sent temperatures into triple digits, broken record heat and prompted calls to conserve energy in California as customers nearly max out the power supply.

Rotating power outages were narrowly avoided on Tuesday but a Flex Alert was in effect again Wednesday.

The extreme weather has also elevated the region's fire risk. The closest wildfire to San Diego County was the Fairview fire in the Hemet area, which has scorched 5,000 acres and killed a father and daughter who were attempting to escape.