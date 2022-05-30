WATCH: Street Takeover Shuts Down Mission Valley Intersection; 1 Spectator Hit by Car

Traffic came to a complete halt Sunday evening at a busy Mission Valley intersection during a street takeover that resulted in one person being hit by a car, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

The intersection of Camino de La Reina and Hotel Circle became a dangerous spectacle at about 7:15 p.m. when a group of at least 50 vehicles blocked the path to host the takeover. Video captured at least one car doing doughnuts in the middle of the street as onlookers surrounded the area, watching the stunt as the vehicle’s tires screeched.

SDPD said the unexpected event captured the attention of drivers on the overpass of Interstate 8 – some of whom stopped on the overpass to get a better look.

Police said at least one spectator at the intersection was hit by a car. That individual got up and ran off, so the severity of that person’s injuries were unclear.

The takeover dispersed when police arrived at the scene. Authorities said two people were arrested and one person admitted to driving recklessly. SDPD did not detail what charges the individuals detained could face.