Winter Olympics Prompt NBC 7 to Shift Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Temporarily

The Winter Olympics have begun, prompting NBC 7 to make temporary changes to two fan favorites.

Starting Thursday, and for the duration of the Winter Olympics, viewers can catch the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! on Cozi-TV beginning at their usual time, 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Winter Olympics in Beijing! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.

Viewers can get Cozi on channel 807 on Cox cable, channel 1245 on Spectrum, as well as on an HD antenna at 39.2.

Both programs will return to NBC 7 beginning on Feb. 21, airing during their usual times.