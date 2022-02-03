programming

Winter Olympics Prompt NBC 7 to Shift Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Temporarily

The game shows move to a different channel during the Olympics

By Katie Lane

This file photo shows a screen display the "Jeopardy!" logo on set in Culver City, California.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, File

The Winter Olympics have begun, prompting NBC 7 to make temporary changes to two fan favorites.

Starting Thursday, and for the duration of the Winter Olympics, viewers can catch the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! on Cozi-TV beginning at their usual time, 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Viewers can get Cozi on channel 807 on Cox cable, channel 1245 on Spectrum, as well as on an HD antenna at 39.2.

Both programs will return to NBC 7 beginning on Feb. 21, airing during their usual times.


