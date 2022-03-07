Tickets Available for March Madness at Viejas Arena — But They Cost Even More Than Gas

Basketball fanatics are getting ramped up with March Madness quickly approaching.

San Diego locals can get even more excited because some early rounds of the tournament will take place right in their backyard: Viejas Arena, which is on the campus of San Diego State, is hosting games in the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament.

Every year we predict our March Madness winners, hoping for the ultimate prize: a perfect NCAA bracket. We know the odds are slim, but how slim are they? We broke it down.

For this year's match-ups, there will be four games on March 18 split up into two sessions, and there will also be two games on March 20. Fans looking to catch the madness can buy tickets here or through the Viejas Arena website. Those seats, though, will cost you: The cheapest ticket we could find was in Student Section L — behind one of the baskets, basically — and cost an eye-watering $476. And they only go up from there. And, boy, do they go up from there.

The last time San Diegans caught March Madness in person was in 2014, when the 16 seed Weber State took on No. 1 seed Arizona, among other games during the second and third rounds. The epic Wildcats vs. Wildcats matchup yielded the expected result, BTW, with the Zonies on top. 68-59.

Viejas Arena is also home to Aztecs basketball, of course, with the ballers making it their home since 1997.

All times and teams are TBD until the bracket is set on March 13.