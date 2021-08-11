Thunderstorms Strike San Diego Area, Flash Flood Watch in Effect for East County

Lightning lit up downtown San Diego and the coast between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moved westward across San Diego County.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 2.3 inches of rain fell on San Felipe, east of Julian, while 1.57 inches fell on Ranchita as of 1 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday evening for both the San Diego County mountains and deserts, where a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning becomes a greater chance by Wednesday afternoon.

What is monsoonal moisture? And what causes it to happen in San Diego County? NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen explains this weather pattern and how it leads to humid conditions, especially in the mountains and deserts.

“The bulk of the showers are now offshore, crossed the Pacific Ocean but as we go a little farther east, there is still some lingering showers, a little bit of light rain left over at least in some parts of the county," said NBC 7 meteorologist Brian James.

Highs of 86 to 92 degrees are expected in the mountains, and it should reach 103 in the deserts, where winds may gust up to 25 miles an hour by Wednesday afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers Wednesday morning along the coast, with highs of 74-79.