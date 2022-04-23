Three SDUSD Teachers of the Year to be Honored May 3

Andrea Loyko from Clay Elementary School, Joe Paulson from Marston Middle School and Josh Rosenberg from Scripps Ranch High School have been named San Diego Unified School District's 2022 Teachers of the Year and will be honored during a May 3 celebration.

Kimberly Frank from Standley Middle School, Rich Redmond from Baker Elementary and Jen Harden from San Diego High School were named runners-up during the Friday announcement.

For National Teacher Appreciation Week, running May 1-8, these six educators will be honored at the Day of the Teacher celebration on May 3, at 5 p.m. during a virtual ceremony. More than 130 Teachers of the Year from individual schools will also be honored.

Candidates go through a selection process, first being selected by the staff members at their school, then a panel including former Teachers of the Year.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I am honored to lead a district that employs the finest teachers in the nation,'' said newly appointed Superintendent Lamont Jackson. "This year's Teachers of the Year make that undoubtedly apparent.

"As we honor our distinguished teachers and celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, let us all take a moment to thank the educators in our district and city for all they do for our students year round,'' he said.

The virtual May 3 ceremony, co-hosted by North Island Credit Union, will feature original student created-content performed by students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

"As part of our mission to serve and support our education community, we are honored to once again celebrate our outstanding educators as co-host of the 2022 San Diego Unified School District's Teacher of the Year program,'' said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "The commitment of all our teachers to go above and beyond for their students through the challenges of the past year has been an inspiration to us all.

"We congratulate each of these recipients and express our deep gratitude to all the educators across our community who continue to bring their dedication and creativity to keep students learning and thriving,'' O'Connell said.