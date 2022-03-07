San Diego Unified Set to Name New Superintendent

More than a year after San Diego Unified's superintendent stepped down to take a role in the Biden administration, the school district announced it would name her permanent successor on Monday.

The Board of Education is expected to make the announcement at 4:30 p.m. outside its headquarters on Normal Street.

Cindy Marten, who was the district's supervisor for eight years, went to Washington D.C., last year, taking a position as Deputy Education Secretary. Prior to her departure, she served as an educator in various roles in local school districts. She got her start as a teacher and schoolwide literacy specialist in the Poway Unified School District and spent 17 years as a teacher before long stretches as a principal and vice-principal.

San Diego Unified School District asked for the community's help Saturday in selecting their next superintendent. NBC 7's Madison Weil reports.

Assuming the helm after Marten was Lamont Jackson, who has been serving as interim superintendent. Jackson stepped into a challenging role, with students transitioning from remote learning to hybrid to in-person learning. Recently, there has been controversy as the district opted to continue an indoor mask mandate despite state health officials giving the green light to make face coverings optional indoors. Last week, however, SDUSD officials said the district would be dropping the requirement in early April.

Jackson graduated from Clairemont High School and has worked for the district as a classroom teacher, principal and district administrator. With more than 26 years' experience in education, he said at the time he was named interim superintendent that he was at San Diego Unified because of the “wonderful educators and leaders.”

A change of command at San Diego Unified after President-elect Biden taps Marten to join his administration, reports NBC 7 education reporter Rory Devine.



Jackson and Susan Enfield took part late last month in a Community Engagement Forum held at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, in Normal Heights, at which parents were invited to listen to the two finalists being considered for the San Diego Unified's next leader.

Enfield is the current superintendent for Highline Public Schools in Washington state, just south of Seattle, a role she has served in for the past decade.

It may be worth noting that it appears from Enfield's Twitter feed that she is currently attending the South By Southwest conferenece in Austin, Texas, where she is expected as a panelist on Tuesday. A check of Jackson's social media feeds yielded no accounts and, thus, no clues as to his whereabouts.

“This is home," Jackson told those in attendance at the forum in February. "I was born and raised in San Diego. I grew up in the San Diego Unified School District."

"We are going to make sure that no child in San Diego Unified is invisible,” Enfield said at the forum.

Parents were able to submit questions ahead of time. Both candidates provided their perspectives on topics such as curriculum, staffing and diversity initiatives.

“We will be about diversity," Jackson said. "We will be about equity and we will be unapologetic about being inclusive.”

Mental health, training protocols and disciplinary policies were also discussed.

“We have to turn these bad choices … these mistakes our young people make into teachable moments," Enfield said, "because a mistake should not lead to a lost diploma."

Some parents were disappointed that the pandemic was not at the forefront of the forum.

“I just don’t think it was a lot of what the parents have questions about … mainly about the vaccines and the masks,” said Laura Clark, an SDUSD mother.

Other parents shared with NBC 7 as they left the forum feeling informed and confident in the district’s future either way.

“I think we’d be lucky to have either one of them,” said Lily Higman.