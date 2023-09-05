Three people recently struck by coaster commuter trains in San Diego County

A man and a woman were killed and another man suffered major injuries in separate strikes by Coaster commuter trains in San Diego County over Labor Day weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

In the latest incident, the wounded man was hospitalized with major injuries when he was struck by a northbound Coaster at 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Via De La Valle and Camino Del Mar in the city of Del Mar, according to San Diego sheriff's Sgt. Jason King.

Earlier the same day, a woman was fatally struck by a northbound Coaster at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Morena Boulevard and Asher Street, King said.

"When San Diego Police Officers arrived, they found a woman who was hit by a northbound Coaster train," King said. " Paramedics rushed to give aid, but she did not survive her injuries."

The Medical Examiner's Office will positively identify the woman and notify relatives of her death.

Earlier in the holiday weekend, at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, a man was struck and killed by a northbound Coaster train near the intersection of Pacific Highway and West Washington Street.

The sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit was investigating the crashes.