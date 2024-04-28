1 killed, another injured in double stabbing in Escondido

One person was killed and another was injured in a double stabbing in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Ivy Street, near Lincoln Elementary School, according to the Escondido Police Department.

"Officers arrived and located two males suffering from stab wounds. Escondido Fire paramedics transported one victim to Palomar Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The second victim was transported to Sharp Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition," the department reported.

A large group of males was seen fighting in the middle of the street and then fled the area before police arrived, authorities said. Detectives were investigating the possibility that the incident could be gang-related.

The suspects were still at large, and no descriptions were available.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call the EPD at 760-839-4722 or Detective Chris Zack at 760-839-4404.