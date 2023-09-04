Man struck, killed by Coaster commuter train in San Diego

A man was killed Sunday when he was struck by a Coaster commuter train in San Diego.

The crash was reported at 3:25 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Highway and West Washington Street, according to San Diego police Sgt. Jason King.

The train was northbound when it struck the man, King said.

"Paramedics rushed to give aid, but he did not survive his injuries," he said.

The sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit was investigating the crash while the Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of his death, King said.

The Coaster is a commuter train that serves eight stations between Oceanside and downtown San Diego.