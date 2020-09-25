Third Night of Protests Following Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision in SD

Friday marks the third-night demonstrators have gone to the streets of downtown San Diego to protest a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death.

A group of about 40 to 50 demonstrators was organizing in front of the superior court in downtown at around 7:30 p.m., San Diego Police said.

The group then started marching on downtown streets chanting, "No Justice, No Peace," and chanting Breonna Taylor's name.

Traffic delays were expected.

Prosecutors argued the two officers who fired at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at. The officer who fired the fatal shot, and another who discharged his weapon face no charges, but a third Louisville Metro Police Department officer was charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a home next door to Taylor's.

Taylor’s family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings that led to no charges being brought against the officers.

