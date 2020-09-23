Protests Following Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision Reach San Diego

A crowd of protesters gathered Wednesday outside the downtown courthouse to protest the charges brought against the Louisville, Kentucky police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in March.

Prosecutors argued the two officers who fired at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at. Another officer was charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into a home next door to Taylor's.

Protesters had gathered outside San Diego Superior Court by around 6:30 p.m. The familiar chorus of "Black Lives Matter" echoed from the street corner, and signs reading "Defund the police," and "Stop killing us" were held high in the air.

#HappeningNow Downtown demonstrators chanting near the steps of Superior Court. Protesting court decision in the #BreonnaTaylor case #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/VBkkPeK032 — Dave Summers (@DaveSummersNBC7) September 24, 2020

The peaceful protest was apparently organized by a group called Run For Breonna. A digital flyer for the protest posted by the group on Instagram said "Justice was not served today." The post said only Black women would be speaking.

"We're here to not only offer solutions to our people, but to allow them to feel their emotions and vent their frustrations," protester H.A.L.O Speaks said.

The announcement of the charges drew immediate reaction in Lousiville and across the country, with Taylor's family calling them “outrageous and offensive.”

A curfew was in effect in Lousiville Wednesday night. y 9 p.m.,

Just before the 9 p.m. in Louisville, as a curfew was set to take effect, two Lousiville Metro police officers were shot, according to the department. It was not clear if those shootings were linked to the protests.