San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23, with some events starting as soon as Monday, July 18

While guests are required to have a badge to enter the San Diego Convention Center, where the official event is held, that doesn't mean you can't get into the fun of Comic-Con. There is so much to do, see, taste and experience across San Diego

This year, take a walk in "Jurassic Park," let's go party with Barbie, or fiesta with Casa Mexico

It's that time of year, again, when the Gaslamp Quarter floods with fans repping their favorite movie and tv characters, cosplayers donning their best anime looks, and superhero lovers embodying characters straight out of the comic books.

That means San Diego Comic-Con is back in the Gaslamp Quarter for 2023.

Comic-Con is a pretty niche event and one that's increasingly difficult to attend. But for casual fans or those who failed to score the coveted badge -- even the curious who just want to see what the hubbub is all about -- there's still plenty to experience outside the gates to the main event.

From freebies and giveaways to interactive experiences, photo-ops and so, so much more, we have a guide to the top Comic-Con attractions that can be experienced outside the actual event. Here's what's in store this year:

👪 Family-friendly | 🆓 Free | ⭐Must-see | 🎉 Nightlife | 🎫 Ticketed event | 🍴🍺 Food/drinks

🆓 | Thursday, July 20 to Saturday, July 22, Times vary | 5th Avenue Landing

Call it the Coachella of the adult animated world. Behind the Convention Center, expect a slew of experiences at the Adult Swim Festival grounds. Expect live music, comedy shows, games and more on the lineup for this free event. All reserveable spots are taken but a stand-by line will be available each day for those 18 and up.

🆓🍴 | Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Seaport Villiage

Join the Fiesta at Seaport Village where hosts Casa Mexico are pulling out all the stops with live music, delicious authentic cuisine and a exhibition featuring the Mexican comic artist Rius.

👪🎫 | Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Balboa Park

Pop-Culture fans can get their fix almost 365 days a year and without the hefty badge price-tag at the Comic-Con Museum (2131 Pan American Plaza, San Diego). This year during the convention, the museum will introduce new exhibits dedicated to comic book legend Stan Lee and the anime series "Cowboy Bebop." Fans can also step into the worlds of Pacmac, Gumby and other pop-culture icons and can attend other events. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $12 for children and $18 for students, seniors and military members.

⭐🆓 | Thursday, July 20, 6 p.m. | Manchester Grand Hyatt

Actress and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein founded Her Universe to combine fandom and fashion. The Her Universe Fashion show has become an annual tradition for both professional and amateur designers who dazzle the runway with pieces flaunting their favorite movies, comic books and characters. This year, fashionistas will find their happy place to bring the very best of Disney to the show. TWO winners will be selected to join Eckstein in creating a new collection for her line. Fashion and pop-culture fans line up for hours for this free fashion show in the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, which may even include a celebrity sighting or two. Seating is first come, first served.

Friday, July 21, 2-4 p.m. | Comic-Con Museum

Become a hero and give back by volunteering your time with Feeding San Diego and super heroes. Donations can be dropped off at the Comic-Con Museum (2131 Pan American Plaza) and volunteers will sift and sort through food to create packages for those in need.

🎫 | Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23, Times vary | The Cat Cafe

Even the best superheroes need some off-time. Take a break from the bustle of the Con at The Cat Cafe located at 302 Island Avenue, San Diego. Spaces is limited to 10 people per 50-minute session, so reserve your spot here. Each $25 comes with a coffee and unlimited kitty snuggles.

🎫🎉 | Wednesday, July 19 to Friday, July 21, 12-7 p.m. | Parq Nightclub (Gaslamp)

Barbie has a lot going on this year but it isn't stopping her from inviting you into her life-sized dreamhome. This event, which is not affiliated with Mattel or "The Barbie Movie" but is perfectly themed to coincide with the movie's release, is for those 18-and-up looking for some fun before the convetnion even kicks off. A $40 ticket will get you into this pink interative event at 615 Broadway, San Diego, for one hour. The organizers boats photo-ops, meet-and-greets with the Barbie family, non-alcoholic beverages and more.

Petco Park Interactive Zone

⭐ | Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23, Times vary | Lexus Premiere Lot

If you're looking to experience an overwhelming amount of Comic-Con in one space -- and mostly for free -- you don't want to miss the Interactive Zone. Several companies bring small pop-up experiences to what is usually the Lexus Premier Lot on 11th Avenue. It's also the spot to find some fabulous San Diego food trucks.

Here is just a sampling of what you'll find in the Interactive Zone:

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck: Possibly the sweetest stop at the Interactive Zone is this Sanrio-themed food truck filled with a variety of desserts and cutesy collectibles available exclusively at the truck. Check out what you can find here.

Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 6th Ave. and E Street (Gaslamp)

Dine like Roseanne at this pop-up experience just blocks from the San Diego Convention Center. Cozi TV is bringing the Lanford Lunch Box, the fictional diner from the tv series, to San Diego for two nights only. Guests may even get a glimpse of a re-enacment of a classic episode while they dine on their loose meat sandwhiches.

⭐🆓 | Thursday through Sunday, Times vary | Manchester Grand Hyatt

You don't need a pass to the main event to see some incredible artwork that is at the center of comic fandom. Talented artists enter original drawings, paintings, sculptures and more into this annual show at the Manchester Grand hotel. Books and comics nominated for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards are also on display. The art hall is open on the lobby level from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

🆓🍺 | Tuesday, July 18, 6 p.m. | Storyhouse Spirits

You call yourself a pop-culture fan but how much do you really know about comics, movies and more? Test your knowledge at this the San Diego Public Library's trivia night, which goes geeky this week in honor of SDCC.

Shop in the Gaslamp

Daily, Shop times vary | Gaslamp Quarter

While Comic-Con-goers spend hundreds on a ticket to shop for exclusive merchandise, comics and other collectibles inside the Convention Center, there is a world of geekdom shopping opportunities in the Gaslamp. Pick up an RPG at Bards & Cards Game Shop (Fifth Avenue) or discover a new comic series at Now or Never Comics (F Street). Shop pop-culture apparel at Bait or get some nostalgia and find some unique collectibles at Super7 (Eighth Avenue). And, you're bound to discover a pop-up shop or two as you walk through the Gaslamp.

👪🆓 | Tuesday, July 18, 5 p.m. | Virtual

Gotta sketch 'em all, Pokémon! Kids 10-18 can learn to draw characters from the series-turned-movie from the confort of home. Register by calling 619-541-5188 or emailing JuanCarlos.Robles@sdcounty.ca.gov by Friday, and your teen will get a free pizza as well! Be sure to include your name, age, phone number/email and what toppings you would like on your pizza.

🆓 Friday and Saturday, July 21 & 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Luce Cielo (Gaslamp)

Welcome, to Jurassic Park at San Diego Comic-Con. Universal and Amblin Entertainment are bringing dinosaurs to San Diego (It's like they've learned nothing) for two days only to celebrate the Steven Spielberg movie's 30th anniversary. Reservations for the event are filled but a standby line will be available.

This guide will be updated as Comic-Con approaches. If you have an event you'd like to be considered, please email Christina.Bravo@nbcuni.com.