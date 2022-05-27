Free Family-Friendly Flicks Return With San Diego County's Summer Movies in The Park

Summer is quickly approaching meaning weekslong breaks from school, more time with your children and the region buzzing with tourism and activities to entertain locals.

Among those activities is the Summer Movies in The Park series, which will return to the region for free, family-friendly films.

Setting the tone for the summerlong series is Friday’s screening of Disney’s “Encanto”, which will be the first flick shown as part of the beloved event. Among the heavy hitters and family favorites screened for the series are “The Sandlot,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Jumanji” and more for a total of 150 movie showings.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The October rendition of the series will screen seasonal films like “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and others.

From Oceanside to the South Bay, families all over the county can partake in the free movies. Set in public parks and their facilities, moviegoers are encouraged to get to their screenings early to snag a good spot. Don’t forget the events are BYOB – bring your own blanket, chairs and snacks to nosh on.

For more information or to see a schedule of screenings around the county, click here.