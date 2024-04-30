As the campuses of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) continue to grapple with the fallout from pro-Palestinian protests, the two universities announced updated security measures Tuesday amid campus unrest.

Swastika on USC campus

USC confirmed antisemitic symbols were found on the USC campus Tuesday, prompting school officials to investigate the incident.

"I condemn any antisemitic symbols or other forms of hate speech as deplorable," USC President Carol Folt said in a social media post. "Clearly it was drawn there right now just to incite even more anger at a time that is so painful for our community."

Barricades removed at UCLA

UCLA officials promised Tuesday increased security and disciplinary action against students who are engaging in disruptive conduct.

Chancellor Gene D. Block said in addition to adding more law enforcement officers on campus, the barriers that protesters used to block access to buildings were removed.

"We have seen instances of violence completely at odds with our values as an institution dedicated to respect and mutual understanding," Block confirmed in a statement. "In other cases, students on their way to class have been physically blocked from accessing parts of the campus."

He also confirmed that the "student conduct process" was initiated, which could lead to disciplinary action including suspension and expulsion for certain students.

Campus activism should never make our community members feel bullied, threatened and afraid. Please read my message to students, staff, faculty and parents regarding the demonstrations in Royce Quad. https://t.co/Jyr5YFRtFR — Gene Block (@UCLAchancellor) May 1, 2024

Blocking access to UCLA buildings

UCLA officials alerted students Tuesday that access to Royce Hall and Powell Library at the center of the campus would be limited through Friday.

“Alternate locations are being identified as options for classes taking place in Royce,” the university said in the alert message.

Instructors whose classrooms are located at Royce were expected to inform their students about the new – temporary – class locations.

Powell library, which typically opens 24 hours to give students quiet spaces to study, was set to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday until reopening next Monday. The university said other library spaces may operate normally, and alternative study spaces may become available.

Tickets required for USC commencement

USC activated a new ticket reservation system Tuesday ahead of the 2024 commencement events.

As the university canceled the “main stage” ceremony amid the ongoing campus protest, it had informed students and faculty that free tickets would be required to gain access to campus and over 100 commencement venues.

Graduating students are now able to download, accept and transfer tickets to commencement events. While each graduating student is given eight, free tickets, an appeal process is available for students in need of more than eight tickets.

The school also reminded students that a clear bag policy will be enforced during the commencement events from May 8 through 11.