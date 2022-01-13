Sweet Ride: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Heading to San Diego County

What to Know On Saturday, Jan. 15, the food truck will be at the Shoppes at Carlsbad.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the food truck will be at the Otay Ranch Town Center.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the food truck will be at the Fashion Valley Mall.

Hankering for a sweet treat decorated with adorable Sanrio characters? Fans of the Japanese brand can rejoice since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will soon visit San Diego County.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The pink, hard-to-miss food truck that is decked out with one of the most recognized cartoon cats will be at the Shoppes at Carlsbad on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the Regal Cinemas. Patrons can select a variety of desserts and cutesy collectibles available exclusively at the truck.

Those who aren’t hungry can instead get merchandise such as tote bags, water bottles, plushies and more. So, what will it be – will you order a cookie designed after Hello Kitty’s iconic silhouette, a mini cake set that features friends like Keroppi and Chococat, or perhaps a mug to take a piece of the truck fun with you?

Can’t make it to North County? Don’t sweat. The adorable café on wheels will make an appearance in the South Bay and in Mission Valley next month.

The truck is scheduled to make a stop at the Otay Ranch Town Center on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Food Pavilion.

After that, you can catch the truck at the Fashion Valley Mall on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near Bloomingdales.

At this time, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will not be accepting cash as payment.