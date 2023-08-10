These stunning senior pets in San Diego County are still searching for homes

Think an energetic puppy or kitten might be too overwhelming for you? If a mellow and supportive pet is more your style, an older cat, dog or rabbit might better fit your lifestyle.

Dogs aged 7 years and older are more often housebroken, less destructive and calmer than younger dogs. Despite these perks, senior dogs have only a 25% adoption rate, compared to a 60% adoption rate for younger dogs or pups, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Throughout August, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with several animal shelters in San Diego County for Clear the Shelters, a campaign to find forever homes for thousands of pets — many of which are seniors.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Get to know just a few adoptable senior pets below!

Senior dogs available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society

Note: During Clear the Shelters, San Diego Humane Society is offering pets for 50% off their adoption fees. On Clear the Shelters Day on Aug. 26, all adoption fees will be waived.

Nina loves to snuggle and hang out. (San Diego Humane Society)

Nina is an 11-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. She is sweet and often has a case of the "zoomies" but knows when to wind down. She loves to hang out with you and get as many snuggles in as she can.

Female

53.6 lbs

Adoption fee: $15

Currently in a foster home

Suitable for a home without cats

Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus

Molly is a senior dog who enjoys a good nap and the wind on her face during a car ride. (San Diego Humane Society)

Molly is a shy 12-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix looking for a calm home where she can just "vibe."

Female

99.5 lbs

Adoption fee: $15

Currently in a foster home

Suitable for a home without cats or other dogs

Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus

Pacito is brimming with life and ready for adoption (San Diego Humane Society)

Pacito is a playful 12-year-old terrier mix looking for a home to live out his zest for life! He is cuddly and adventurous.

Male

Chocolate and white

Adoption fee: $15

Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus

Lil woman is ready to be pampered in her new home. (San Diego Humane Society)

Lil Woman is an 11-year-old dachshund mix hoping to be the princess of her new castle. Slow instructions, positive training methods and patience make for Lil Woman's dream owner.

Female

10.8 lbs

Black and white

Adoption fee: $15

Located at San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus

King is a confident and charismatic dog. (San Diego Humane Society)

King is an 11-year-old American pit bull terrier mix with a striking appearance and confident demeanor.

Male

91.125 lbs

Adoption fee: $15

Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus

Skippy loves a good head scratch. (San Diego Humane Society)

Skippy is an 11-year-old German Shepherd mix. She's easy walker who loves to be scratched and brushed. Her endearing personality is sure to win over your heart.

Female

82.9 lbs

Adoption Fee: $15

Located at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street

Ready for a new furry family member? NBC 7's Sergio Flores spoke to an expert about the questions you need to ask yourself first.

Senior cats available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society

Mommy Kitty has a lot of love to give still. (San Diego Humane Society)

Mommy Kitty is an 18-year-old domestic shorthair cat who has a loving and gentle demeanor.

Female

Blue tabby

Adoption Fee: $15

Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus

Dixie is looking for an owner to dote her affection upon. (San Diego Humane Society)

Dixie is affectionate and warms up to strangers quickly.

Female

16 years old

Adoption Fee: $15

Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus

Senior dogs available for adoption at Rescue Fenix

Chanel does great with other dogs, big and small. (Rescue Fenix)

Chanel is a French bulldog with a lot of personality.

Female

8 years old

Rescued from a backyard breeder in Mexico

Gets along swimmingly with other dogs

Potty trained

Frank is a unique-looking dog that is sure to add joy to your home. (Rescue Fenix)

Frank is a basset hound pit bull terrier who is sweet and mellow, and just wants a good home and a good walk.

Male

36 lbs

No special needs

OK with kids

Medium size

Senior pets available for adoption at Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Walter views the world from a unique lens. (Rancho Coastal Humane Society)

Walter is a 4-year-old domestic blue and white tabby cat who will bring a special kind of magic to your life.

Male

Around 16 lbs

Has special needs

Bonnie's sapphire blue eyes glisten in the sun. (Rancho Coastal Humane Society)

Bonnie is a white rabbit who will melt your heart.

Female

9 years old

Around 5 lbs

Senior dog available for adoption at Humane Society of Imperial County

Eugene is a staff favorite. (Humane Society of Imperial County)

Eugene was found wandering around in 100+ degree weather. At first he was scared when entering the humane society. Now, he's warmed up to become a staff favorite!