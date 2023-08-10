These stunning senior pets in San Diego County are still searching for homes

Think an energetic puppy or kitten might be too overwhelming for you? If a mellow and supportive pet is more your style, an older cat, dog or rabbit might better fit your lifestyle.
Dogs aged 7 years and older are more often housebroken, less destructive and calmer than younger dogs. Despite these perks, senior dogs have only a 25% adoption rate, compared to a 60% adoption rate for younger dogs or pups, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
More about Clear the Shelters:
Throughout August, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with several animal shelters in San Diego County for Clear the Shelters, a campaign to find forever homes for thousands of pets — many of which are seniors.
Get to know just a few adoptable senior pets below!
Senior dogs available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society
Note: During Clear the Shelters, San Diego Humane Society is offering pets for 50% off their adoption fees. On Clear the Shelters Day on Aug. 26, all adoption fees will be waived.
Nina is an 11-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. She is sweet and often has a case of the "zoomies" but knows when to wind down. She loves to hang out with you and get as many snuggles in as she can.
- Female
- 53.6 lbs
- Adoption fee: $15
- Currently in a foster home
- Suitable for a home without cats
- Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus
Molly is a shy 12-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix looking for a calm home where she can just "vibe."
- Female
- 99.5 lbs
- Adoption fee: $15
- Currently in a foster home
- Suitable for a home without cats or other dogs
- Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus
Pacito is a playful 12-year-old terrier mix looking for a home to live out his zest for life! He is cuddly and adventurous.
- Male
- Chocolate and white
- Adoption fee: $15
- Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus
Lil Woman is an 11-year-old dachshund mix hoping to be the princess of her new castle. Slow instructions, positive training methods and patience make for Lil Woman's dream owner.
- Female
- 10.8 lbs
- Black and white
- Adoption fee: $15
- Located at San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus
King is an 11-year-old American pit bull terrier mix with a striking appearance and confident demeanor.
- Male
- 91.125 lbs
- Adoption fee: $15
- Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus
Skippy is an 11-year-old German Shepherd mix. She's easy walker who loves to be scratched and brushed. Her endearing personality is sure to win over your heart.
- Female
- 82.9 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $15
- Located at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street
Senior cats available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society
Mommy Kitty is an 18-year-old domestic shorthair cat who has a loving and gentle demeanor.
- Female
- Blue tabby
- Adoption Fee: $15
- Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus
Dixie is affectionate and warms up to strangers quickly.
- Female
- 16 years old
- Adoption Fee: $15
- Located at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus
Senior dogs available for adoption at Rescue Fenix
Chanel is a French bulldog with a lot of personality.
- Female
- 8 years old
- Rescued from a backyard breeder in Mexico
- Gets along swimmingly with other dogs
- Potty trained
Frank is a basset hound pit bull terrier who is sweet and mellow, and just wants a good home and a good walk.
- Male
- 36 lbs
- No special needs
- OK with kids
- Medium size
Senior pets available for adoption at Rancho Coastal Humane Society
Walter is a 4-year-old domestic blue and white tabby cat who will bring a special kind of magic to your life.
- Male
- Around 16 lbs
- Has special needs
Bonnie is a white rabbit who will melt your heart.
- Female
- 9 years old
- Around 5 lbs
Senior dog available for adoption at Humane Society of Imperial County
Eugene was found wandering around in 100+ degree weather. At first he was scared when entering the humane society. Now, he's warmed up to become a staff favorite!
- Male
- 12 years old
- Chihuahua/doxie mix
- 9 lbs