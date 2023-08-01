PHOTOS: Meet the pets you can adopt today for NBC 7/T20's Clear The Shelters campaign

Thousands of pets in San Diego County shelters are waiting for the day they find their forever-loving home.
As part of NBCUniversal Local's nationwide campaign Clear The Shelters, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with local shelters throughout the month of August to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.
More Clear The Shelters content:
Are you ready to bring a lifetime of happiness to a furry friend? Then join us on our journey to "clear the shelters!"
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Each day, our stations will highlight an adoptable pet from a participating local shelter. If you see an animal or read a biography that tugs at your heart, contact the shelter below each picture to take that pet home.
Here are the pets you can adopt today:
Note: This story will be updated with more adoptable pets as we feature them on our stations, and pictures and descriptions will be removed as animals get adopted.
Bailey
Meet Bailey the dog! At 44 pounds, this blonde and tan handsome 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix loves snuggles, playing with toys and spending time outside. He used to be reactive towards new people, but he spent time at a behavior center learning skills that could help him succeed in his next home. He prefers to live somewhere with minimal strangers around. Bailey is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.
Think you and Bailey are a match? Pick him up at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street.
San Diego County shelters participating in 2023 Clear The Shelters
North County
Rancho Coastal Humane Society
389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024
760-753-6413
Rescue Fenix
10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026
619-488-1003
San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location
572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Central
The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center
1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
858-886-7083
San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
East County
Friends of Cats, INC
15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021
619-561-0361
Humane Society of Imperial County
1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
760-352-1911
San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
South Bay
County of San Diego Department of Animal Services
5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
619-767-2675
Chula Vista Animal Services
130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-476-2477
Riverside County
Animal Friends of the Valleys
33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595
951-674-0618
Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below:
For more information, visit NBC7.com/ClearTheShelters and T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues. Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCSanDiego and @Telemundo20 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.