PHOTOS: Meet the pets you can adopt today for NBC 7/T20's Clear The Shelters campaign

Thousands of pets in San Diego County shelters are waiting for the day they find their forever-loving home.

As part of NBCUniversal Local's nationwide campaign Clear The Shelters, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with local shelters throughout the month of August to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

Are you ready to bring a lifetime of happiness to a furry friend? Then join us on our journey to "clear the shelters!"

Each day, our stations will highlight an adoptable pet from a participating local shelter. If you see an animal or read a biography that tugs at your heart, contact the shelter below each picture to take that pet home.

Here are the pets you can adopt today:

Note: This story will be updated with more adoptable pets as we feature them on our stations, and pictures and descriptions will be removed as animals get adopted.

Bailey

San Diego Humane Society Bailey the dog.

Meet Bailey the dog! At 44 pounds, this blonde and tan handsome 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix loves snuggles, playing with toys and spending time outside. He used to be reactive towards new people, but he spent time at a behavior center learning skills that could help him succeed in his next home. He prefers to live somewhere with minimal strangers around. Bailey is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.

Think you and Bailey are a match? Pick him up at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street.

Learn more about Bailey

San Diego County shelters participating in 2023 Clear The Shelters

North County

Rancho Coastal Humane Society

389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024

760-753-6413

Rescue Fenix

10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026

619-488-1003

San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location

572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Central

The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037

858-886-7083

San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

East County

Friends of Cats, INC

15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021

619-561-0361

Humane Society of Imperial County

1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243

760-352-1911

San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

South Bay

County of San Diego Department of Animal Services

5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

619-767-2675

Chula Vista Animal Services

130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911

619-476-2477

Riverside County

Animal Friends of the Valleys

33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

951-674-0618

