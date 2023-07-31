Clear The Shelters 2023: NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Annual Pet Adoption Campaign is Now Underway

What to Know What : Clear The Shelters is an annual campaign to promote animal adoption across the country

: Clear The Shelters is an annual campaign to promote animal adoption across the country When : The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to 31, with a big event on Saturday, Aug. 26

: The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to 31, with a big event on Saturday, Aug. 26 Where: Several San Diego County shelters are participating. Scroll down to view the full list

It's that PAWSitively good time of the year again!

San Diegans can bring home a new furry friend for this year's Clear The Shelters — NBCUniversal Local's month-long nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.

From Aug. 1 to 31, NBC7 and Telemundo20 San Diego are partnering with several local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 26, when both stations will come together to host a big adoption event at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street. More details to come.

Many shelters have dogs and cats up for adoption, but rabbits, guinea pigs, reptiles and farm animals are also available at some locations.

You can also find the purr-fect pet for you virtually! Using the WeRescue app, you can browse pets in the area by factors like breed, gender and size, submit adoption applications and ask questions to shelters.

If you are not ready to bring home a new pet this year but would still like to participate in the campaign, you can make a donation at ClearTheShetlersFund.org.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Ana Cristina Sánchez offers some tips on what you should consider before adopting.

Clear The Shelters has returned for its ninth consecutive year. Since 2015, the campaign has helped find fur-ever homes for more than 860,000 pets. Last year, more than 161,000 pets were adopted, setting a new single-year record, in addition to raising more than $540,000.

San Diego County shelters participating in 2023 Clear The Shelters

North County

Rancho Coastal Humane Society

389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024

760-753-6413

Rescue Fenix

10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026

619-488-1003

San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location

572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Central

The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037

858-886-7083

San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

East County

Friends of Cats, INC

15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021

619-561-0361

Humane Society of Imperial County

1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243

760-352-1911

San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

South Bay

County of San Diego Department of Animal Services

5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

619-767-2675

Chula Vista Animal Services

130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911

619-476-2477

Riverside County

Animal Friends of the Valleys

33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

951-674-0618

Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below:

For more information, visit NBC7.com/ClearTheShelters and T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues. Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCSanDiego and @Telemundo20 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.