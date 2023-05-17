After a wet winter season, blooms are blossoming across San Diego County. But among the pretty petals are some worrisome weeds that could pose a danger to your pets.

Foxtail grass is a common weed-type grass that is in abundance in San Diego County but veterinarians say these pokey plants can pose a danger to dogs if they attach to a dog's skin and warn pet owners to keep their furry friends away from these plants.

Getty Images Foxtails in fresh grass.

“These seed awns are almost V-shaped and they have these little prongs on them and when they release from the plant the little prongs can get caught in a dog’s foot and the little prongs help them move underneath the skin and it can migrate through the body,” Dr. Vanessa Hoard said.

Even more dangerous than getting in a dog’s fur, foxtails can become hazardous if lodged in a dog’s nose and ears, Hoard explains.

“When they breathe it up their nose, they’re immediately so uncomfortable and sneezing and trying to get it out so the owner can tell something is going on and they need to see a veterinarian,” Dr. Hoard said.

What should I do if my pet comes into contact with a foxtail?

Watch for signs that your dog may be affected my a foxtail. Signs include excessive sneezing, excessive licking of a particular area, limping, lethargy and inflammation.

Check your pets' fur after an outing, particularly in the spring and summer months when foxtails are in abundance.

If you find your dog has come in contact with foxtail grass, vets advise pet owners to examine their dog and remove the foxtails themselves.

If it's not possible to remove the foxtail yourself, you should take your dog to the veterinarian.