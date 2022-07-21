The Robot Will See You Now: Patients in Tijuana Pick Up Prescriptions From Automaton

Tijuana became the first city in Mexico, where a robot was introduced for the distribution of medications within pharmacies.

This new technology assured the secretary of the economy in Baja California, will serve the million-dollar industry on both sides of the border, which every day serves thousands of Americans who visit Tijuana to stock up on medications.

"It grabs the product and takes pictures. It takes what is a lot number, expiration and dimensions," explained Alberto Castro, next to the Robot installed in the Pey Pharma pharmacy.

The BD Rowa robot will reduce the time that it takes to deliver the drug to a patient by up to 33%.

"It was too much work, people were very desperate, they wanted things faster," said Adriana Romero, a pharmaceutical assistant.

The robot will be able to detect the desired medication after scanning the prescription and leave it in a mailbox that the pharmaceutical assistant will take for delivery, which the staff also assured will avoid accidents when looking for the medications on large shelves.

"Accidents have happened when using the stairs or someone wanting to reach for something," Adriana Romero said.

The value of the pharmaceutical industry in Baja California is up to $25 million ($520 million pesos) according to Knobloch audits, which estimate a monthly spillover that can reach $11 million per month for the sale of medicine to the demand of almost 50% of foreigners.

"Given the high costs of health insurance in the United States, and part of the Latino population who don't have the possibility of acquiring health insurance in the United States, they come south of the border and see dentists, ophthalmologists," said Adrian Marmolejo, manager of NADRO Tijuana.

People are arriving from Las Vegas, Pennsylvania, Los Angeles, and San Diego County in search of medication

"Before you could come and buy antibiotics as if they were candy, but not today. They are now well regulated, there are large inspections by COFEPRIS or COEPRIS in this case in the state," explained Adrian Marmolejo, manager of NADRO Tijuana

The robot’s creators say the use of these robots reduces errors when delivering medicines to citizens and even corruption in the sale of medications.

"If you establish from the outset that this drug has to be given with such a prescription, you will ask to dispense that prescription, otherwise you will not be able to dispense it and it is not a place where you can enter," said Julio Duclos, general director of BD Mexico and the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, those who sell in local pharmacies like Adriana, said she hopes this robot will help her improve the way she gives her service every day, especially on those days when the clientele surpasses the staff.

The NAOS group pointed out that they estimate that 40% of customers in pharmacies in Baja California are of foreign or American origin, those who come to buy medications for conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and for plastic and dental surgeries.