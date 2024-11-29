Thankfulness abounds at Thanksgiving dinner for those who may not have a home for the holidays

In North County, a full Thanksgiving dinner was served to those who might not have a home for the holidays.

Dozens of people found relief and a warm meal offered by some volunteers with challenges of their own at the Interfaith Community Services nutrition center in Escondido Thursday afternoon.

“Believe it or not, leftovers, we’ll turn into soup," said lead cook Bill Lewis. He has been creating menus in the center's kitchen for almost 25 years. He started among the homeless and addicts desperate for recovery and the support Interfaith Community Services offers. Now he passes it forward.

“I reflect on how thankful I am that this place was here for me and I can only hope and pray that other people find the same blessing that I did thanks to this organization," Lewis said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Besides the home-cooked meal, Interfaith also distributed 340 turkeys and 10,000 lbs. of non-perishable food to families and individuals who needed it.

Volunteers helped prepare and serve a Thanksgiving meal for more than 200 people, Thursday afternoon.

The non-profit, non-denominational organization means anyone can ask for help to stabilize their lives.

They have wrap-around services to find housing, employment, and any other basic needs.

Terri Bearer and her caregiver Mike Kluey were grateful to make it to a Thanksgiving table after surviving their own of difficulties.

“I went through their program and I’ve got two years clean and sober, off everything,” Kluey said.

Bearer has had health issues and he struggled with addiction.

“We found out about (the dinner) and I was blessed to come here. I’m not quite sure what I would have done, otherwise. Maybe find food on the street," Bearer said.

J.D. Escobedo, 13, is a seventh-grade student who volunteered with his family to prepare and serve the dinner. He doesn’t have much experience in the kitchen. What he does have is heart and compassion.

“I wanted to help others. People who don’t have a Thanksgiving, just give them something to celebrate," he said.

His schoolmate Eva Hernandez, 11, and her family have reasons of their own for volunteering this year.

“We’ve been through some hard times. So, I just wanted to help people who have hard times get through it," Eva said.

Bearer said she was grateful for the food and inspired by the families who volunteered to serve her.

“I’m a strong woman. I have two feet. Don’t crawl on your knees. Stand on your feet," she said with a smile.