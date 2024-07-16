Lifeguards rescue teen girl stuck in sand at Mission Beach, drawing crowd

A crowd gathered around a teen girl who got stuck in a hole in the sand at Mission Beach on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at 3105 Ocean Front Walk near Belmont Park around 4:50 p.m.

Lifeguards say the teen was 6 to 8 feet deep in the hole when it partially collapsed, making her unable to climb out.

"We just saw her head and arms sticking up," San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Jacob Magness said.

SkyRanger 7 was overhead, showing lifeguards using shovels to free the teen, who police say is 16 years old.

"The initial rescue attempt was to try to pull her out, which was not successful, so then that's when the digging had to start," Magness said.

After about 20 minutes of digging, the teen walked out of the hole and appeared uninjured. Lifeguards helped walk her to a stretcher before taking her to a paramedic truck, SkyRanger 7 showed.

The San Diego Police Department was assisting with crowd control, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.