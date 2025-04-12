Pivetta's Petco Park perfection powers Padres past Rockies

Nick Pivetta runs shutout streak in the East Village to 14 innings.

Some day in 2025 the Padres are going to lose a game at Petco Park. Friday night was not that night.

Behind another dominant performance from starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and 6-run 5th inning, San Diego ripped the Colorado Rockies 8-0 in front of another sellout crowd, running their home record to a flawless 8-0 to start the season.

"Flawless" is a pretty good way to describe Pivetta when he's on the mound in the East Village. The big right-hander went 7.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. He's now made two starts in his new home yard, going 14.0 innings with no runs, four hits, and 14 punchouts. The Padres thought his metrics suggested he would thrive at Petco Park and so far it's looking like a match made in Iowa (also known as heaven, for you Field of Dreams fans).

He got all the run support he needed in the 5th inning, when the Padres offensive philosophy was on full display in a six-run outburst. Xander Bogaerts led off with a single, stole second base, and scored on a Jose Iglesias single. Then things just got bonkers.

The Friars sent 12 men to the plate in the inning. Elias Diaz and Manny Machado drove in runs with base hits. Diaz scored on a throwing error by Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, who tried to cut down Fernando Tatis Jr. on a stolen base attempt and airmailed it into centerfield. Iglesias capped it with another RBI knock that gave the Friars a 6-0 lead.

But home runs are fun for home crowds and the 44,089 Friar Faithful were treated to a pair of them. In the 6th Tatis Jr., who was a question mark to play after aggravating his shoulder a few days ago in Sacramento, launched a missile into the left-centerfield seats. An inning later Gavin Sheets, who is making a compelling argument to be the team's everyday designated hitter, smoked his 2nd homer of the year into the right field stands.

San Diego tries to hang onto baseball's best record for another night with Kyle Hart on the mound Saturday night against Rockies righty Chase Dollander.