Teen Stabbed During Brawl at Birthday Party Dies From Injuries

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed at a birthday party last month while defending a friend has died from his injuries, the Chula Vista Police Department said Tuesday.

The teenager was stabbed during a fight with around a dozen people at the late-night party at a home in the 900 block of Maria Way on Jan. 31, police said.

The teen was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center with critical injuries to his upper body and remained hospitalized for several weeks but, on Sunday, he succumbed to his injuries with his family by his side.

Witnesses told police the fight started between two teenagers and eventually spilled into the street, at one point becoming a brawl between anywhere between eight to 15 people.

The teenager was not originally part of the fight but was seen trying to help his friend, who was being attacked.

After the stabbing, the group of people involved -- believed to be men and women between 17 and 20 years old -- fled the scene in two vehicles, CVPD said.

Investigators are trying to locate more witnesses to the attack and any potential suspects. They believe there is a likelihood someone could have used their cell phones to record the fight and are calling for anyone with evidence to come forward.

Anyone with information was asked to contact CVPD at (619) 691-5178 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.