SDPD

SWAT Response in Mira Mesa: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officers have surrounded a home in Mira Mesa where a man has barricaded himself inside, according to San Diego Police.

NBC 7 was at the scene on Dewsbury Avenue at around 9 p.m. as SWAT was heard trying to contact the man over a bullhorn.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Neighbors tell NBC 7 they believe a woman may be inside with the man but that has not yet been confirmed by police.

Local

Chula Vista 5 hours ago

Civil Complaint Filed Over Deadly Chula Vista Fire

coronavirus 6 hours ago

CA Requires Masks at School Despite CDC Guidance

Several officers in tactical gear were seen at the scene as well as SDPD.

SDPD has not released any details on what led to the incident.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

SDPDMira Mesaswat
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us