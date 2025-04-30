Xander Bogaerts homers, drives in 3, to help the Padres beat the Giants 7-4

Xander Bogaerts went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Nick Pivetta struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Tuesday night.

It was San Diego’s most runs since scoring 10 against the Chicago Cubs on April 14.

Bogaerts singled up the middle with two outs in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Then Jose Iglesias found the gap in right-center field to score two more for a 3-0 lead.

Bogaerts extended the lead to 7-4 with a two-run shot in the seventh — his first homer of the season.

Pivetta (5-1), who entered with 30 strikeouts in 30 innings, allowed five hits and three earned runs.

Robert Suarez needed just six pitches to retire the side in the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Manny Machado finished with two hits and an RBI for San Diego. He lined a shot up the middle for a 5-1 lead in the fourth.

Jason Heyward and Elias Díaz also had two hits apiece for the Padres.

San Francisco's Logan Webb (3-2), who made his 150th career start, allowed nine hits and five earned runs in five innings.

Willy Adames hit his second home run of the season to put the Giants on the board in the fourth.

San Francisco DH Wilmer Flores struck out four times.

Key moment

The Giants scored three runs in the sixth to get within 5-4 and had LaMonte Wade Jr. on third after a two-run double. But Jeremiah Estrada got Patrick Bailey to fly out to end the threat.

Key stat

The announced attendance of 47,345 was the second largest in Petco Park history, and the 15th sellout of the 2025 season.

Up next

San Diego goes for the two-game series sweep on Wednesday with RHP Michael King (3-1, 2.18 ERA) on the mound against RHP Landen Roupp (2-1, 4.56)

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb