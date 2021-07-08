Driver Reverses Into San Diego Police Motorcycle, Flees: SDPD

A San Diego police officer was injured Wednesday when a driver backed a vehicle into him while fleeing a traffic stop near a Mira Mesa intersection, police said.

The motorcycle officer pulled over a black sedan for unknown reasons shortly before 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of Westview Parkway and Black Mountain Road, and the driver backed up and struck him before taking off, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was not immediately clear if the officer was on foot or on the motorcycle when he was struck.

Medics were called to the scene, and the officer was later taken to the hospital.

The vehicle, which was described as a black sedan with an Arizona license plate starting with the letters "FTA," was occupied by a male driver and a female driver at the time of the incident, according to police.