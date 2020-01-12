OCEANSIDE

Suspected DUI Driver Hits Light Pole, Causes Power Outage in Oceanside

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Car hits light pole
ONSCENE.TV

A suspected DUI driver lost control and hit a utility pole causing a power outage in Oceanside on Sunday, Oceanside police said.

The areas affected by the outage are Oceanside, San Luis Rey, and Ocean Hills, according to the San Diego Gas and Electric outage map.

When police arrived at the intersection of El Camino Real and Vista Rey they found a utility pole down. The driver was tested for DUI and booked into county jail.

No injuries were reported.

The outage was reported around 12:04 a.m. Sunday morning.  

As of 8 a.m., 1,252 residents are still without power. SDG&E hopes to restore power by 12 p.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

