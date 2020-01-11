Suspect Sought After Victim Shot in Arm at Party

One person was shot in the arm at a party in Chula Vista on Saturday night, Chula Vista Police Department said.

Police responded to a home on the 1000 block of Vista Way and found one person shot in the arm and the suspect nowhere to be found. They were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

CVPD had a helicopter in the area while police spread out on the ground in search of the suspect. The suspect has not been found as of 10:30 p.m., according to police.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.