Covid-19 Vaccine

Supply, Equity Play Roles in Frequent Pauses at Del Mar Vaccination Site

Vaccine distribution throughout San Diego County depends on several criteria. First and foremost, it depends on equity factors associated with the ZIP code a vaccination site serves.

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the third time in March, the Del Mar vaccination superstation will pause operations because of low vaccine supply, a San Diego County spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The temporary closure -- March 31, April 3 and April 4 -- was announced the same day President Joe Biden set an April 19 target for expanding vaccine eligibility to 90% of U.S. adults.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I’m absolutely interested in getting the vaccine as soon as I could,” said Adam Ellison, of Cardiff.

“I’m going to sign up. I’m definitely going to sign up,” said Chris Hanlon, of Encinitas.

While Hanlon and Ellison aren’t eligible for the vaccine yet, in the next few weeks they will be. Whether or not the county will have a dose on hand to put in their arms is another story.

“We are the lucky ones, I guess,” said Sara Ahwazi, of Mission Valley. She said she and her family received their second doses of the vaccine at the Del Mar site earlier this month, before the site announced their most recent closure.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: President Calls for Pause on Expanding Reopenings

6 hours ago

SDPD Homicide Lieutenant Talks About Challenges as a Woman on the Force

The Del Mar superstation is run by Scripps Health which, according to a county spokesperson, has only received about a third of the doses it's requested.

Vaccine distribution throughout the county depends on several criteria, according to the county. First and foremost, it depends on equity factors associated with the ZIP code a site serves.

“I think people are being a little selfish when they get indigent that people in other zip codes are getting a larger share than, let’s say, Del Mar is. I think it’s helping us all in the big picture,” said Hanlon.

The county is hoping and expecting supply to be more readily available over the next few weeks.

According to Scripps Health, patients whose appointments were scheduled at the Del Mar superstation on Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday should be rescheduled automatically through the state's MyTurn appointment system.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19 VaccineCoronavirus in San Diego CountyVaccine in San DiegoVaccine DelaysDel Mar Super Station
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us