Summer Travel Might Get Pricier Due to Rising Crude Oil Prices

If you plan to fly somewhere in the next few months, you might pay more for your ticket as rising gas prices could eventually impact airlines.

NBC 7 talked with AAA about what we can expect as many travelers said Wednesday, they had already booked their plans for the upcoming summer travel season.

Anlleyn Venegas with AAA, told NBC 7, airline prices increases are expected. But by how much is unclear. Historically, Venegas said, people don’t tend to cancel their vacations when gas prices or airfare increase. Instead, adjusting the itinerary is more likely.

“Stay at a friend’s house instead of a hotel. Or you know change your dining plans,” Venegas said.

San Diego resident Bailey Naslund was on his way for a work trip. He told NBC 7 he is not surprised that airfare could become more expensive.

“I think everything’s going up in prices because of inflation. I don’t think it’s gonna change too much though where I’m going to stop traveling,” said Naslund.

Airlines have been expecting travel demand to soar, as people made up for the lost time.



“In general, yeah, I definitely have family that I’d like to visit. I’m sure everyone has family that they want to visit as well,” said traveler Clifford Berryman.

Traveler, Summer Toma, employs a strategy for her vacations. She is not traveling during the summer months.

“I only fly out certain months of the year because it’s cheaper,” said Toma.

But her cross-country road trip in a few weeks might hurt her wallet.

Michelle Moore from New Hampshire owns a tour bus company in Miami Beach. She understands the challenges as both a business owner and a consumer.

“There’s not much you can do except raise prices just because of gas.”

As for personal travel, she has realized thinking ahead is best.

“It’s definitely good to book in advance. Where I used to think, 'Oh, book within the month.' But now it’s like you really have to book well in advance,” Moore said.

For now, the price at the pump seems to be the talker, until the cost to fly takes off.

“I’m from Arizona, and it’s cheaper to fly to Arizona than it is to drive right now," said Naslund.