The second storm of the week is expected to bring scattered showers to San Diego this weekend, during what has already been an exceptionally wet month for the region.

The system is much weaker than its predecessor earlier in the week, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. San Diego County started seeing light showers on Friday evening which will continue off-and-on through Sunday evening.

Enjoy the dry weather today because showers will return starting late tonight. Intermittent mainly light rain is expected through Sunday. The mountains are expected to see the highest rainfall amounts. #cawx pic.twitter.com/aPS4PxhNU0 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 6, 2019

Surf would also be elevated from Saturday morning to Sunday night and could create dangerous rip currents and beach erosion, the NWS said. A high surf advisory warned that swells could reach up to 8 feet with the highest waves in southern San Diego County.

So far, three inches of rain or more have fallen on San Diego County during what is known as the "water season" that began on Oct. 1. Campo received nearly 6.5 inches of rain, Brown Field received just over 6 inches, Carlsbad received 4.72 inches, Oceanside received 4.33 inches and San Diego received 3.91 inches of rain.

Precipitation totals since October 1st for some of our major sites! The bulk of this has fallen since November 19th in three major storms that have impacted the area. #cawx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/wVmkOR9RRV — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 5, 2019

The NWS noted that most of the precipitation fell during a series of storms in late November and early December.

The storms pounded the region with several days of heavy rain that caused rivers and streams to overflow onto roadways and several crashes and spinouts on roadways during a busy travel season.