A series of powerful storm systems are expected to bring winter weather to Southern California weeks early as it drops inches of heavy rain and mountain snow on the region over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first storm will reach San Diego County on Wednesday and is expected to bring up to three inches of rain and up to six inches of snow during its at least three-day stint over the region, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. Thunderstorms and flash flooding are also possible.

The impact could be dangerous as millions of motorists hit the road for Thanksgiving, what AAA predicts will be the busiest holiday for travel in 14 years.

"For those three days we will be in ‘Weather Alert’ around here, travel will be hazardous," Parveen said in NBC 7's First Alert Weather forecast. "Thanksgiving Day itself looks very messy travel-wise."

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening for the coast, inland valleys and foothills. The mountains will be under a Winter Storm Watch from late Tuesday to Friday evening.

During these times, rain could fall at a rate of a half-inch per hour, which has the potential to create isolated flash flooding in steep terrain and areas with poor drainage.

The NWS said the areas of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway should be on alert.

Mountains as low as 3,000 feet could see a dusting of snow, while mountains above 4,000 feet could receive up to six inches, Parveen said. Ranges above 5,500 feet could get up to three feet of snow.

Drivers were urged to check mountain road conditions before heading out and to travel with an emergency supply kit. While no snow tire requirements were issued as of Monday, it was a possibility once the storm hits.

Before the storm hits, winds will increase in the mountains and deserts with some gusts reaching 55 miles per hour, Parveen said.

The winter-weather storm prompted the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club to cancel races at the track on Thanksgiving Day.

The county isn't expected to dry up until late friday and some lingering showers and cold weather could stretch into the weekend. Drier conditions are expected next week, Parveen said.

Much of the country was to be hit with rain and snow during the Thanksgiving Week, one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, according to AAA.