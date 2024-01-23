Storm Coverage

San Diego Trolley another victim of Monday's storm

All three San Diego Metropolitan Transit System trolley lines are affected

By City News Service

A flooded Trolley car on Monday
@favvsz / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

San Diego transportation officials Tuesday encouraged commuters and travelers to plan ahead if using public transportation due to damage from Monday's rainstorm.

All three San Diego Metropolitan Transit System trolley lines will be running at lesser frequencies than normal Tuesday, with the Orange Line taking the brunt of the damage. That line is out of service between 12th & Imperial Transit Center and Courthouse Station and between Euclid Transit Center and Lemon Grove Transit Center.

The dirt is washed out from under tracks in some spots, including at 66th Street and Imperial Avenue,

NBC 7 Storm Coverage

San Diego 2 hours ago

As floodwaters from storm recedes, damaging effects to San Diego County visible

San Diego 7 hours ago

San Diego Mayor to update city on response to historic storm

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Riders are advised to take the Blue line at America Plaza or 12th & Imperial as an alternative for the downtown service loss, and MTS buses will shuttle riders between impacted stations on the eastern disruption.

The Blue and Green lines are undamaged, but riders should expect delays as the system recovers.

Bus service is operating a full schedule but some roadway detours still remain in effect. Riders can check www.sdmts.com/getting-around/alerts- detours for the latest trip information.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Storm Coverage
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us