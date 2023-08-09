South Bay family says hospital in National City didn't do enough to save their loved one's life

A San Diego family protested outside Paradise Valley Hospital in National City Wednesday night demanding answers to their loved one’s death.

Albert Herrera Jr., 32, collapsed and died not long after being discharged from the hospital. The mother of his children filed a lawsuit on behalf of their kids, alleging the hospital should've done more to prevent his death.

“This protest is for him and every future family," Herrera's ex-fiance Joanna Hurtado said. "Growing up in National City, we tried to avoid this hospital.”

The father of 9 and 2-year-old girls was admitted to the hospital August 10 of last year. His family said he was dealing with some kind of stomach area pain and alcohol withdrawal.

The suit claims employees at the hospital "negligently examined, diagnosed, treated..” and cared for Herrera. The suit also claims "he was a clear and present danger to himself and others, in need of being placed under a legally authorized restriction from leaving the hospital."

Hurtado said when Herrera was released from the hospital a day later - he collapsed and died at a taco shop about a block away.

“We want accountability, we want them to start taking care of patients better and learning how to be better with their patients here," Hurtado said.

In a statement, hospital officials offered condolences to Herrera's family and said they couldn't comment on ongoing litigation.

That’s little consolation to Herrera’s family and his two daughters, especially 9-year-old Emalee. She joined the protest and read us her hand-made sign.

“We miss my dad. Treat all patients the same be more nice to your patients we love him a lot," the sign read.

A report by the California Department of Public Health found Paradise Valley Hospital should have more thoroughly documented Herrera's condition and circumstances, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The department did not hold the hospital responsible for failing to detain him.

The lawsuit does not list how much the family is seeking in damages.