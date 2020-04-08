Slow-Moving Storm Takes Its Sweet Time Across San Diego

A storm moving slowly through Southern California this week appears to be taking its sweet time. Now, the rain will linger through Friday, according to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast.

The rain began overnight Monday, with scattered, heavy rain hitting the region Tuesday. The wet weather helped officials across the county enforce the stay at home order as the world continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, there were spotty showers and, as expected, snow in local mountains.

“Mountain snow is falling early this morning and will mainly accumulate above 5,000 feet,” explained NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Wed AM mountain webcam roundup 📸



Wrap-around moisture has brought exceptionally heavy snow to the mountains overnight and into this morning, with snow measured by the feet. Plenty more is on the way.



*Do not* travel in or to the mountains unless absolutely necessary. #cawx pic.twitter.com/AGET2lw4ec — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 8, 2020

She said mountains could see between 3 and 8 inches of snow and said a winter weather advisory had been issued for mountains above 5,000 feet, in effect through 12 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday locals should expect periods of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the day.

A look at San Diego County where showers are currently most active. 📡.



Expect periods of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms through the day. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ChQ329RcnJ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 8, 2020

Parveen said cloudy skies would be the norm through the afternoon and more rain would move in overnight, little by little.

Looking north from Montgomery Field (Kearny Mesa) toward the band of heavy showers moving through central Sam Diego County #cawx pic.twitter.com/cSpC6vjMNV — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 8, 2020

“This very slow-moving weather system will continue to slow down, so I'm now going to keep the rain in the forecast through Friday,” she said. "And doesn't really look to be clearing out like it did a couple days ago."

Parveen said the weather should dry out by this weekend, meaning a nice Easter Sunday that'll be perfect for those stay-at-home egg hunts with the kids.

"Your Easter weekend looks a lot better," she added.

Shoppers aware of worsening weather headed to local stores to get what they needed.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, over a 72-hour span, San Diego's coastline saw just under two inches of rain; 1.15 inches at the San Diego Airport and 1.93 inches in Carlsbad. Santee, Poway, Escondido, and Fallbrook all saw about two inches of rain, and a whopping four inches was recorded at the Palomar Observatory.

On Wednesday, the NWS said the totals at the San Diego Airport had gone up to 1.38 inches of rain, and 2.39 inches in Carlsbad. Valley Center had gotten 2.80 inches of rain. Overall, the NWS tracked 4.36 inches across San Diego County.

Additionally, through Thursday, Parveen said some parts of San Diego County could see 2 more inches of rain.

The rain was a relief for some local farmers, including Al Stehly, who are trying to meet the soaring demand for food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some farmers are happy to see several days of rain, reports NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez, as they work to meet the demand for fresh produce.