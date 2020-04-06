Mother Nature Helps Police, Deputies Enforce Stay at Home Order

If the boys in blue are having a hard time enforcing social distancing laws amid the coronavirus pandemic, then they have a friend in Mother Nature.

Beaches, parks and other public open spaces throughout the state were closed to deter gatherings during the statewide stay at home order. In fact, the closures were implemented the week after the order was put in place in response to illegal gatherings up and down the coast. San Diego was no exception.

Unfortunately for all of us, illegal gatherings continue to be reported at beaches and other public spaces. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Monday his city's police department was out over the weekend issuing citations to violators. County Sheriff Bill Gore said previously that his deputies have been out enforcing social distancing laws, and has on multiple occasion warned people the maximum penalty for disobeying is a $1,000 fine or up to 6 months in jail.

Law enforcement leaders say enforcing these laws takes agents away from other issues and emergencies, so we should all benefit from a little bit of rain keeping San Diegans at home this week.

A small storm arrived overnight Monday and was expected to linger until Thursday. It dumped an inch of rain in Carlsbad, Oceanside, Encinitas and San Marcos by 9 p.m.

On a damp Monday night, Pacific Beach was empty.

Through Thursday, the coast could see about 2 inches of rain while valleys and foothills face the possibility of 2.5 inches of rain.

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez is in Encinitas where people were already staying home.