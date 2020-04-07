Spring Showers Help Some Farmers Meet Demand

Most rainy days can come with their set of challenges. However, during these unusual times, dealing with flooded streets and bumper to bumper traffic on the freeway isn't an issue as most people are staying home.

For most farmers, like Al Stehly, rain means growth and savings. Stehly grows citrus, avocados and wine grapes.

"The rain is great. In fact, we love the rain. It replenishes the groundwater," Stehly explained.

At a time when many businesses are struggling, he is one of the lucky ones. Demand for food is very high and his employees' morale has never been higher.

"They are proud to be considered essential," Stehly said.

Unfortunately, not all farming is created equal.

While Stehly is seeing profits, flower growers like Michael Mellano, are seeing record lows in sales. Mellano runs the farming operations at the Carlsbad Flower Field.

He said this week's rain is bringing him mixed emotions.

"When we get a lot of consecutive days of rain, it is disruptive to our operations. The roads are slick and we can't get works out to the field to harvest," Mellano explained.

This is especially tough for him as many of the blooms could be past their prime by the time he can get them sold.