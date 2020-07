A skydiver was killed Sunday morning following an incident near Otay Lake, according to CalFire.

Authorities responded to a report of an injured skydiver with “major trauma” sometime before 11 a.m. off Otay Lakes Road.

The skydiver was in what CalFire called “CPR status” when first responders arrived. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed.

Details on what caused the incident were not immediately clear.