Sinkhole Repairs Shut Down Westbound Lanes of SR-78 Near Oceanside: Caltrans

All lanes of westbound State Route 78 have been shut down near Oceanside as crews respond to emergency sinkhole repairs following Wednesday’s storm.

Caltrans announced the closure will impact westbound lanes of SR-78 from College Boulevard to El Camino Real and will be in effect until Saturday. The agency said drivers impacted by the sinkhole closure will be diverted to the College Boulevard/Vista Way off-ramp, then west on Vista Way to the westbound SR-78 El Camino Real on-ramp.

“Maintenance crews will need to repair the metal pipe culvert that runs underneath the highway,” Caltrans said in a statement.

The troubled highway was shut down in both directions for hours Wednesday amid an atmospheric river that delivered record-breaking rainfall across the region.

Across the county, 2-to-3-inches of rain was recorded in some parts and in San Diego County’s mountains, about 4-and-a-half inches of rain was reported.

The inclement weather caused slick roadways Wednesday, leading to dozens of crashes in the region, downed trees and flooding that shut down streets.