Flooding Shuts Down SR-78, Mission Valley Roadways After Storm Drenches San Diego

Non-stop overnight rain from the latest in a series of atmospheric river storms to reach San Diego County flooded streets, prompted dozens of crashes on rain-slicked roadways and downed trees across the county Wednesday.

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, the storm system dumped two to three inches of rain on some coastal and inland areas and about 4-and-a-half inches of rain on the mountains. The heaviest hit areas appeared to be in the North County where flooding shut down the major thoroughfare state Route 78 in both directions near El Camino Real around 3 a.m. causing traffic delays of an hour or more during the morning commute, according to Caltrans. There was no estimated reopening time. Nearby, the green at the Carlsbad Golf Center was underwater.

Good morning, #SoCal! 🌧️



Rain continues this morning, mostly in San Diego County. Rain is expected to continue pushing east throughout the day, with rain tapering off this afternoon and evening.



The roads are slick out there, so take it slow and give yourself extra time! #cawx pic.twitter.com/Nmnf5Djz0Q — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 15, 2023

The oft-flooded Mission Valley area was once again underwater, prompting city officials to shut down all roadways that cross along the San Diego River. "Do not attempt to drive, walk or ride through standing flood water and please report street flooding to the City's Get It Done app," the city Tweeted.

In North Park, several streets including University Avenue were flooded by feet of rain. Signs were posted to warn drivers of the deluge but many didn't heed the warning. A flood advisory was in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday and the National Weather Service warned drivers to turn around if they encounter flooded roadways. Most rain-related deaths occur due to flooding, the agency said.

University Avenue at Arizona Street was one of several flooded roadways in the North Park area on March 15, 2023. (NBC 7/Andi Dukleth)

Also adding to morning commute woes were downed trees, including some in the mount Soledad and Mount Hope areas. In the Hillcrest area, a toppled eucalyptus tree blocked northbound lanes of SR-163 in the early morning hours. A driver named Simon had just missed the tree coming down. He was stuck in traffic for 30 minutes before a Caltrans pulled the tree to the right-hand shoulder and lanes were reopened.

It happened "Right before I got here," Simon said. "Five seconds earlier, I'd be dead."

California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch reported several car crashes across the county. A multi-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on northbound 1-15 near Carmel Mountain Ranch. In Kearny Mesa, an ambulance was requested after a vehicle hydroplaned while traveling on westbound SR-52 around 7 a.m. And in Eastlake, emergency personnel responded to a report of a sedan that spun out, overturned and ended up on an embankment off southbound SR-125.

NBC 7 A large tree toppled in Mount Soledad on March 15, 2023.

The severity of the injuries suffered by people who were involved in the incidents was not immediately clear.

The same storm system was wreaking havoc to our north. Nearly 27,000 Californians were under evacuation orders Tuesday due to flooding and landslide risks. Power outages hit more than 330,000 utility customers in northern and central areas, the Associated Press reported. The storm caused emergency declarations for 40 counties.

Rain-related problems should subside -- for San Diego County, at least -- as the day progresses. NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said the rain will taper by the afternoon and the storm will pass by Thursday. The dry spell won't last long, though.

More rain is taking aim for San Diego County, with the next chance for an offshore storm possible Friday through this weekend. Mid-next week, yet another storm could make its way to the region and may potentially deliver snow to our mountains.

So far this winter, California has been battered by 10 previous atmospheric rivers — long plumes of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — as well as powerful storms fueled by arctic air that produced blizzard conditions.