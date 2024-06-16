Shooting outside Lemon Grove home injures 3 people, suspect outstanding

Two men and a woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds during a shooting outside a home in Lemon Grove, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a home near the intersection of Dain Court and Jadam Way reported that three shooting victims self-transported themselves to a hospital, according to Lt. Joe Barry of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"There is currently no suspect description. No arrests have been made," Barry said. "The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and are in stable condition."

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-868-3200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org.