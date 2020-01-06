SDSO

Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Armed Suspect in Lemon Grove

A sheriff's deputy opened fire on a person reportedly looking to harm themselves in Lemon Grove on Monday night, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to calls of an armed person possibly seeking to harm themselves near 2100 Camino de Las Palmas around 8:15 p.m., SDSO said.

It was not yet clear what led up to the deputy firing their weapon, SDSO said. The suspect complied with deputies after they were shot.

Deputies shut down traffic in both directions of the street between Ildica Street and Calle Sur.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

