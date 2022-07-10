She Fest Kicks Off San Diego Pride 2022

After a couple years of canceled and hybrid events, the street festival returned Saturday in Hillcrest, to celebrate and support the talents and contributions of LGBTQ+ women.

The event featured LGBTQ entertainment, vendors, food, art and books among other things.

Rowan Hepps Keeney manned the Turn Out Booth. It’s an organization that helps connect volunteers, organizations and non profits that are often underfunded and understaffed.

“Employers are like 50% more likely to hire someone if they have a lot of volunteer opportunities on their resume. And that’s something a lot of LGBTQ folks often don’t have as much access to because they are afraid they might be marginalized. They’re afraid they’re not going to be gendered correctly or feel safe in that space,” said Hepps Keeney.

Theodore Adams told NBC7, they came out two years ago during the pandemic.

“I had a hard time talking about who I was when first came out,” said Adams.

It can be especially difficult when rights are being stripped away from women or threatened.

“Even being here in this community, it’s amazing that there are so many people who are similar and different at the same time,” said Adams. “But also fight for the things that we should be fighting for, while having fun.”

The event started at noon and lasted through 6 p.m. at Normal Street and University Ave.

