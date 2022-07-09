San Diego Pride 2022 Kicks Off With These Events

After two years, hybrid Pride season has finally come to an end. San Diego Pride 2022 is back in-person for a month full of vibrant events from the attractive Hillcrest Pride parade to live entertainment from a variety of LGBTQ+ artists.
Here's a list of Pride events taking place in San Diego for July 2022.
San Diego Pride Highlights:
Saturday, July 9: She Fest
- When: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave.
Wednesday, July 13: Light Up the Cathedral
- When: 7 to 9 p.m.
- Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral
Friday, July 15: Spirit of Stonewall Rally
- When: 6 to 7 p.m.
- Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave.
Local
Friday, July 15 to Monday, July 18: UNITE! Music Fest
- When: 10 p.m. on July 15 to 9 a.m. on July 18
- Where: Multiple locations
Saturday, July 16: Pride 5k Run
- When: 8 to 10 a.m.
- Where: Hillcrest at the corner of Centre and University Ave.
Saturday, July 16: Pride Parade
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave.
Saturday, July 16, to Sunday, July 17: Pride Festival
- When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Balboa Park
For a full list of the many San Diego Pride events, click here.