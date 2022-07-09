san diego pride 2022

San Diego Pride 2022 Kicks Off With These Events

San Diego's LGBTQ+ community and allies are elated for the first in-person Pride month in two years of pandemic closures

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Raising of the Hillcrest Pride Flag - 2012
San Diego Pride Lambda Archives of San Diego

After two years, hybrid Pride season has finally come to an end. San Diego Pride 2022 is back in-person for a month full of vibrant events from the attractive Hillcrest Pride parade to live entertainment from a variety of LGBTQ+ artists.

Here's a list of Pride events taking place in San Diego for July 2022.

San Diego Pride Highlights:

Saturday, July 9: She Fest

  • When: Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave.

Wednesday, July 13: Light Up the Cathedral

  • When: 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

Friday, July 15: Spirit of Stonewall Rally

  • When: 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave.

Friday, July 15 to Monday, July 18: UNITE! Music Fest

  • When: 10 p.m. on July 15 to 9 a.m. on July 18
  • Where: Multiple locations

Saturday, July 16: Pride 5k Run

  • When: 8 to 10 a.m.
  • Where: Hillcrest at the corner of Centre and University Ave.

Saturday, July 16: Pride Parade

  • When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave.

Saturday, July 16, to Sunday, July 17: Pride Festival

  • When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Balboa Park

For a full list of the many San Diego Pride events, click here.

