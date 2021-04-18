health

Sharp HealthCare to Hold Virtual Women's Health Conference

Sharp HealthCare is hosting the 2021 Sharp Women’s Health Conference--Which will be held virtually this year

By Mari Payton

SHARP WOMENS HEALTH Conference
Sharp HealthCare

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on all of us, but women, especially mothers, are exhausted from the demands of jobs, child care, and housework.

With women's mental and physical health in the spotlight, Sharp HealthCare is hosting the 2021 Sharp Women’s Health Conference--Which will be held virtually this year.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It includes keynote speakers; 12 health, fitness and lifestyle breakout sessions; an interactive virtual exhibit hall; and health assessments.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 245 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported

first alert forecast 15 mins ago

Gusty Santa Ana Winds Brings Elevated Fire Weather for San Diego County

Organizers hope to inspire women to focus on themselves.

The conference's keynote speaker, is the New York Times bestselling author of "Eat, Pray, Love” Elizabeth Gilbert.

“As women, we live in a world where it is expected that we do everything at top speed and with maximum perfection and you know it's going to be a really big adjustment," She told NBC 7. "Just as my advice to everybody at the beginning of the pandemic was to try to move smoothly and softly through their lives, I would suggest the same thing now.”

The Women's conference is Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for $45.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

healthcoronavirussharp healthcare
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us