End of Year Storms Bring Much-Needed Rain to San Diego. Here's Rainfall Totals, So Far

A dry Southern California is soaking up rain from a series of storms that has, so far, brought a half-inch to more than an inch of rain to parts of San Diego County.

The first storm reached the northern parts of the county Tuesday evening and swept southeast overnight before making its way south by Wednesday morning. A few lingering clouds could bring the occasional shower through the work-week but it's not likely to be much, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Here are the final totals from the first wave of rain occurring yesterday and this morning!



The link to the full list of totals by location is here: https://t.co/UAtQmHTkpx



Stay tuned for an update on the New Year's Eve rain! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/g4vSLKUONn — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 28, 2022

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service showed some mountain communities get three-quarter inches of rain or more while coastal areas and inland valleys hovered around a half to three-quarter inches of rain. Even the deserts received a drizzle of rain.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here are rainfall totals, in inches, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday:

Coastal Palomar: 1.20 Santa Ysabel: .89 Encinitas: .77 Carlsbad: .75 Fashion Valley: .68 Point Loma: .65 Oceanside: .62 Miramar: .59 San Diego International Airport: .57 Chula Vista: .53 Inland Valleys: Mt. Woodson: .86 Escondido: .81 Ramona: .79 La Mesa: .77 Alpine: .75 Santee: .71 Barona: .69 Rancho Bernardo: .65 Poway: .65 Ramona Airport: .55 Mountains: Palomar: 1.2 Lake Cuyamaca: .99 Santa Ysabel: .89 Julian: .83 Mount Laguna: .75 Pine Valley: .69

Meteorologist Ana Cristina Sánchez explains what an Atmospheric River is and what the scale for AR’s measures.

A more powerful storm was expected to reach the region by Saturday with the brunt of the rain likely to hit in the evening, just in time to interrupt New Year's Eve partygoers. The mountains were also expected to get a dropping of snow from this system.

While forecasters can't say yet how much rain the next storm system is expected to bring, it will likely be more than the first.

A third system could bring even more rainfall for the first week of the new year.

"This weather pattern has become very active with one storm after the other," Parveen said.

Most of San Diego County will receive enough rain during this series of storms to turn off their lawn sprinklers for the next two weeks, Parveen said.