Semi-Truck Slams Into Power Pole and Hydrant, Leaving 500+ Without Power in El Cajon

More than 500 residents in El Cajon and Fletcher Hills were left without power Thursday morning after a semi-truck slammed into a power pole and sheared a fire hydrant.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. at Vernon Way and Marshall Avenue near several businesses.

Water from the sheared hydrant filled the street. A power pole was also struck in the accident.

As a result, SDG&E said at least 521 customers were left without power. The utility expected power to be restored to customers by 11 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported.